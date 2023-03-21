Engr Mosharraf made AL's Parliamentary Board member

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Engr Mosharraf Hossain was nominated as a member of the party's parliamentary nomination board.



The information was given in a press release signed by AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua on Sunday.



According to the press release, AL President Sheikh Hasina has nominated Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, a member of the Awami League Presidium, as a member of the AL's Parliamentary Board by applying her power bestowed by the party constitution.



