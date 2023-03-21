Workshop for journos held

News Network, a media NGO, began a three-day training programme for journalists on citizen issues and reporting about stressing the need for practicing good governance to ensure proper development in the country.



A total of 25 journalists representing various national dailies, public and private TV channels and online news portals attended the workshop held at NGO Forum for Public Health conference room at Lalmatia in the city on Monday.



The programme began in cooperation with Counterpart International and USAID in order to enhance the capacity of media people in reporting with a view to promoting advocacy and rights (PAR) issues.



Mainuddin Ahmed, chief of Counterpart International formally inaugurated the training programme which was addressed among others by News Network Editor and CEO Shahiduzzaman, Counterpart International senior programme specialist Syed Sultan Chand, DSK's (Dushtha Shasthya Kendra) Consortium Coordinator Sanjida Jahan Ashrafi and WKB's (Waterkeepers Bangladesh) Project Coordinator Md. Kamruzzaman.



Human rights activist and academic Rezaur Rahman Lenin also attended the programme as a keynote speaker and dwelt on various aspects of good governance and highlighted the urgency for practicing good governance to ensure proper development.



