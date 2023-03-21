Dev countries should contribute 10pc of defence budget to climate fund: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said the developed countries which are responsible for polluting the climate should contribute 10 per cent of their defence budget to the climate fund.



"They spend about $2,300 billion on defence, and by providing only 10 per cent of this budget to climate fund the negative impact of the climate change on the vulnerable countries can be mitigated," he said while addressing at the silver jubilee anniversary celebration of Diplomatic Correspondents' Association of Bangladesh (DCAB), virtually.



The Foreign Minister also mentioned that though developed countries pledged to contribute to the climate fund to help the vulnerable countries mitigating the loss, no money has been provided yet.



State Minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Alam was the chief guest in the program, and foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen was the special guest. Ambassador Humayun Kabir, Chairman of the International Relations Department of the Dhaka University Lailufer Yasmin, and Secretary of the Press Club Shyamol Dutta were panel speakers in the discussion at BISS auditorium.



Shahriar Jaman of the Bangla Tribune and Mir Mostafizur Rahman of the Financial Express presented Keynote papers, "Role of media in pursuing foreign policy" in the seminar.



Foreign Minister urged the media to play the proper role while displaying trade, business and critical issues of the countries.



Momen called upon the international community to continue trade facilities to the countries who have graduated from the LDC status.



He stressed "on gearing up economic diplomacy to help increase inward foreign direct investment so that Bangladesh can create more jobs for people and also increase trade.,"



Quoting the UN secretary-general, the minister said the graduated countries must not be punished.



"The global financial regime or the international financial system needs to understand that those who are graduating need a smooth transition," he said, adding that the continuation of the trade facilities was needed for the successful transition of the graduated countries.



DCAB President, Rezaul Karim gave the welcome speech and secretary Imrul Kaes gave vote of thanks in the discussions moderated by Raheed Ezaz and Pantho Rahman.



The state minister said that the diplomatic correspondents played a very responsible role during Bangladesh legal battle to establish its right on its maritime boundary.



Lauding the role of media in realising the country's development drive he said the foreign ministry always gives due importance to the media.



