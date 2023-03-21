Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 March, 2023, 2:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

JICA provides laptops to BD Food Safety Authority

Published : Tuesday, 21 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Correspondent

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Sunday handed over 19 laptops to the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) under a project titled Strengthening the Inspection, Regulatory and Coordinating (STIRC) at a programme held at the training room of BFSA in Dhaka.

Besides, BFSA in association with JICA also held a workshop on IT, Inauguration of digital application for food safety control system in Bangladesh.

Under the project, the JICA-STIRC handed over these laptops to 12 districts--Dhaka, Dhaka city, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Cumilla, Sylhet, Mymensingh, Bogura, Naogaon, Dinajpur and Khulna.

BFSA Chairman Md Abdul Kayowm Sarker was present as the chief guest while Kubota Hiroaki, Project Formulation Advisor (Agriculture & Rural Development), JICA Bangladesh office, special guest at the event.

"These laptops will enhance the activities of BFSA at district level. We are planning to provide laptops among other officers of the remaining districts through funding from the government," said the BFSA Chairman.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
LOKKHO celebrates 7th anniversary
Engr Mosharraf made AL's Parliamentary Board member
Workshop for journos held
Dev countries should contribute 10pc of defence budget to climate fund: Momen
JICA provides laptops to BD Food Safety Authority
ARFB starts journey with aim to open new horizon in research field
Workshop on ‘Integrity Strategy’ held in CU
33 fishermen arrested in Chandpur for violating ban on Hilsa fishing


Latest News
EU's top diplomat hails deal on artillery shells for Ukraine
China appeals for fair treatment after latest TikTok bans
Bangladesh starts campaign with emphatic 8-1 victory over Bhutan
Youth found dead in corn field in Gaibandha
President asks ACC to ensure prevention of corruption in dev sectors
BNP takes path of conspiracy as it fears polls: Hasan
No age limit for hajj pilgrims this year
Elderly man crushed under train in Netrokona
BNP is now doing politics over road accidents: Quader
BNP won't go to election under AL, Fakhrul reiterates
Most Read News
Stakeholders should work together to make smart BD by 2041
Case filed against Emad Paribahan owner over expressway accident
UNHCR 'not involved' in discussions on Rohingya repatriation
Climate change impacts on availability of fresh water
Gulistan blast: RAB dog 'Cheetah' receives award
55 BNP men detained in Banani Club raid
SCBA polls: 13 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail
SCBA polls: Writ filed by pro-BNP lawyers for probe committee
Khaleda's coal mine graft case hearing on May 29
Ministries coordinate govt's tough stance against price hikes in Ramadan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft