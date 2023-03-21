JICA provides laptops to BD Food Safety Authority

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on Sunday handed over 19 laptops to the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) under a project titled Strengthening the Inspection, Regulatory and Coordinating (STIRC) at a programme held at the training room of BFSA in Dhaka.



Besides, BFSA in association with JICA also held a workshop on IT, Inauguration of digital application for food safety control system in Bangladesh.



Under the project, the JICA-STIRC handed over these laptops to 12 districts--Dhaka, Dhaka city, Narayanganj, Gazipur, Cumilla, Sylhet, Mymensingh, Bogura, Naogaon, Dinajpur and Khulna.



BFSA Chairman Md Abdul Kayowm Sarker was present as the chief guest while Kubota Hiroaki, Project Formulation Advisor (Agriculture & Rural Development), JICA Bangladesh office, special guest at the event.



"These laptops will enhance the activities of BFSA at district level. We are planning to provide laptops among other officers of the remaining districts through funding from the government," said the BFSA Chairman.



