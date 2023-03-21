Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 March, 2023, 2:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

ARFB starts journey with aim to open new horizon in research field

Published : Tuesday, 21 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Staff Correspondent

The journey of Advanced Research Foundation Bangladesh (ARFB) started on the 103rd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The ARFB started its journey with the aim of opening a new horizon in the country's research field. The inauguration of this research institute was announced at the ceremony organized on the occasion of the birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 17.

People of different classes and professions, prominent researchers, doctors, university teachers, army and police force officers, journalists participated in this event at the Army Golf Club, Dhaka.

At the beginning of the programme, a cake was cut on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation and the debut of ARFB.

As it was National Children's Day, children of different ages also participated in the event.

Bangabandhu's life and philosophy were discussed in the program bythe speakers. Later, ARFB's 19-member executive committee was announced.

Its founding president Major General (Retd) Md Fasiur Rahman chaired the programme while vice-president Independence awarded Brigadier General Dr. Nurun Nahar Fatema Begum, Canadian University of Bangladesh Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Jahirul Haque, General Secretary of ARFB Teacher-Researcher Dr. Zohir Biswas, Executive Committee Member Brigadier General (Retd) Md. Jalal Uddin, Additional IGP Belalur Rahman, Dhaka University Professor Dr. Latiful Bari, Senior journalist of Daily Ittefaq Mohammad Nadim, Head of training and research department of Caritas Bangladesh Dr. Theophile Nokrek, former DGM of Essential Drug Company Selina Banu, painter Delwar Hossain, Company Secretary of Matador Group Ismail Hossain and Music researcher Dr. A B M Rezaul Ripon attended the event among others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
LOKKHO celebrates 7th anniversary
Engr Mosharraf made AL's Parliamentary Board member
Workshop for journos held
Dev countries should contribute 10pc of defence budget to climate fund: Momen
JICA provides laptops to BD Food Safety Authority
ARFB starts journey with aim to open new horizon in research field
Workshop on ‘Integrity Strategy’ held in CU
33 fishermen arrested in Chandpur for violating ban on Hilsa fishing


Latest News
EU's top diplomat hails deal on artillery shells for Ukraine
China appeals for fair treatment after latest TikTok bans
Bangladesh starts campaign with emphatic 8-1 victory over Bhutan
Youth found dead in corn field in Gaibandha
President asks ACC to ensure prevention of corruption in dev sectors
BNP takes path of conspiracy as it fears polls: Hasan
No age limit for hajj pilgrims this year
Elderly man crushed under train in Netrokona
BNP is now doing politics over road accidents: Quader
BNP won't go to election under AL, Fakhrul reiterates
Most Read News
Stakeholders should work together to make smart BD by 2041
Case filed against Emad Paribahan owner over expressway accident
UNHCR 'not involved' in discussions on Rohingya repatriation
Climate change impacts on availability of fresh water
Gulistan blast: RAB dog 'Cheetah' receives award
55 BNP men detained in Banani Club raid
SCBA polls: 13 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail
SCBA polls: Writ filed by pro-BNP lawyers for probe committee
Khaleda's coal mine graft case hearing on May 29
Ministries coordinate govt's tough stance against price hikes in Ramadan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft