ARFB starts journey with aim to open new horizon in research field

The journey of Advanced Research Foundation Bangladesh (ARFB) started on the 103rd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



The ARFB started its journey with the aim of opening a new horizon in the country's research field. The inauguration of this research institute was announced at the ceremony organized on the occasion of the birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 17.



People of different classes and professions, prominent researchers, doctors, university teachers, army and police force officers, journalists participated in this event at the Army Golf Club, Dhaka.



At the beginning of the programme, a cake was cut on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation and the debut of ARFB.



As it was National Children's Day, children of different ages also participated in the event.



Bangabandhu's life and philosophy were discussed in the program bythe speakers. Later, ARFB's 19-member executive committee was announced.



Its founding president Major General (Retd) Md Fasiur Rahman chaired the programme while vice-president Independence awarded Brigadier General Dr. Nurun Nahar Fatema Begum, Canadian University of Bangladesh Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Jahirul Haque, General Secretary of ARFB Teacher-Researcher Dr. Zohir Biswas, Executive Committee Member Brigadier General (Retd) Md. Jalal Uddin, Additional IGP Belalur Rahman, Dhaka University Professor Dr. Latiful Bari, Senior journalist of Daily Ittefaq Mohammad Nadim, Head of training and research department of Caritas Bangladesh Dr. Theophile Nokrek, former DGM of Essential Drug Company Selina Banu, painter Delwar Hossain, Company Secretary of Matador Group Ismail Hossain and Music researcher Dr. A B M Rezaul Ripon attended the event among others.



