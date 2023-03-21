Workshop on ‘Integrity Strategy’ held in CU

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 20: A training workshop on 'integrity Strategy', organised by the Chittagong University (CU) Institutional Quality Assur ance Cell (IQAC), was held on Monday at the virtual classroom of CU Engineering Faculty.



CU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhtar was present as the chief guest and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Prof Benu Kumar Dey present as special guest at the workshop.



CU Registrar (Acting) KM Noor Ahmad delivered the welcome address under the chairmanship of Director of CU IQAC Prof Dr Mohammad Abdullah Mamun. Prof Dr Mohammad Al Amin of CU Institute of Forestry and Environmental Sciences was present as a resource person in the workshop.



Additional Directors of IQAC Dr Kamal Dey and Dr Tanjina Sharmin Nipun conducted the programme.



The Vice-Chancellor said," We are all engaged in the welfare of the institution. Therefore, keeping this matter in mind, everyone must fulfil their own responsibilities and duties with honesty, devotion and sincerity."



