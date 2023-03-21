Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 March, 2023, 2:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Enact internet banking regulations

Published : Tuesday, 21 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

Dear Sir

Financial regulators of Bangladesh should enact regulations that help citizens of Bangladesh to manage their finances safely and easily.

 Internet banking is one way a person can easily manage this. It also helps small time businesses while allowing them to transfer of funds across Bangladesh. Internet banking allows the bank customers easy access to their accounts, reduces the flow of customers coming to crowded banks, while improving efficiency and customer satisfaction. Internet banking also has very low costs.

I think Internet banking should be a completely free service, accessible to everyone. Similarly, money transfers and bill payments should also be free for every account holder.

Fabiha Tarannum
Lalmatia,Dhaka


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Enact internet banking regulations
Avoidable road accidents keep claiming lives
‘Hong Kong’ flu surges in India
Traffic woes turn hideous before Ramadan
Eye health must be taken care of
BAPA’s call must not fall on deaf ears
Alarming rise in fire accidents
Two more metro rail stations in operation


Latest News
EU's top diplomat hails deal on artillery shells for Ukraine
China appeals for fair treatment after latest TikTok bans
Bangladesh starts campaign with emphatic 8-1 victory over Bhutan
Youth found dead in corn field in Gaibandha
President asks ACC to ensure prevention of corruption in dev sectors
BNP takes path of conspiracy as it fears polls: Hasan
No age limit for hajj pilgrims this year
Elderly man crushed under train in Netrokona
BNP is now doing politics over road accidents: Quader
BNP won't go to election under AL, Fakhrul reiterates
Most Read News
Stakeholders should work together to make smart BD by 2041
Case filed against Emad Paribahan owner over expressway accident
UNHCR 'not involved' in discussions on Rohingya repatriation
Climate change impacts on availability of fresh water
Gulistan blast: RAB dog 'Cheetah' receives award
55 BNP men detained in Banani Club raid
SCBA polls: 13 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail
SCBA polls: Writ filed by pro-BNP lawyers for probe committee
Khaleda's coal mine graft case hearing on May 29
Ministries coordinate govt's tough stance against price hikes in Ramadan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft