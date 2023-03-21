Avoidable road accidents keep claiming lives

Yet another preventable bus accident has claimed at least 19 lives while injuring 20 more on Sunday morning. The ill-fated bus fell into a roadside ditch on the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway at Kutubpur under Shibpur upazila of Madaripur district.



However, the accident once again exposes all-pervading anarchy overwhelming our roads and highways. First, the bus should have been taken off the roads 4 months ago when authorities concerned suspended its permits following a fatal crash. Second, fitness certificate of the bus had expired in January of this year, and it was yet operating illegally. Third, key documents such as registration and route permit of the bus had been suspended last year following a crash. And now law enforcers are blaming the deceased driver for reckless driving and also because of allegedly falling asleep while on the wheels.



In short, Sunday's accident also speaks volumes on the serious lack in law enforcement by government agencies, including the BRTA and Highway Police. In addition, this is the deadliest bus accident since the expressway was inaugurated 3 years ago.



Though the exact cause would be revealed after an in-depth investigation, but the Highway Police is well aware that early morning hours are usually risky hours for rash and fast driving along our highways , and they should have accordingly strengthen monitoring and stop the speeding up bus commuting on the expressway. Moreover, the accident spot has also been reported for hazardous fast driving.



The point in case, such accidents are easily preventable - given wider and proper enforcement of law is there. And more than enough bus accidents have taken place by now along our deadly highways only reminding us of almost zero rule of law.



Just last September, two buses collided head-on in Rangpur leaving at least 8 dead and over 50 injured. None of the buses had route permits and one of them didn't also have valid fitness certificate. This earlier accident should have been taken as a wakeup call for BRTA and Highway Police. Sadly it was frivolously taken just as 'another accident'.



The question of grievance automatically arises - how many more accidents and loss of lives are needed to ensure strict monitoring and rule of law on our roads and highways?



To finish with, a 4 member probe committee has been formed relating to the latest bus accident, but by now there are innumerable probe committee reports on earlier accidents which have largely been ignored gathering dust in government shelves.



Situation demands, authorities concerned to analyse and promptly act on these reports or else there is little value of a probe committee report.



