

Economic development must get priority over war & conflict



War and conflict have devastating consequences on people's lives and the economy of a country. Wars can lead to the destruction of infrastructure, displacement of people, loss of human life, and a decrease in economic activity. It can take years or even decades for a country to recover from the damages caused by war. In contrast, economic development can create opportunities for growth, job creation, and investment, leading to long-term economic benefits. It can also create opportunities for international cooperation and peaceful relationships between nations. Moreover, economic development can contribute to the protection of the environment.



The United States has long been considered a global economic superpower. But in recent years, it has been falling behind in terms of economic supremacy and development. One of the reasons for this decline can be attributed to the country's involvement in foreign conflicts. The United States has been involved in numerous conflicts around the world over the past few decades. From the Gulf War to the wars in Ukraine, the country has committed significant resources to military operations in foreign lands.



The financial cost of these conflicts has been staggering. In addition to the direct costs of these conflicts, there are also indirect costs that have contributed to the United States' decline in economic supremacy. The conflicts have created a climate of fear and uncertainty, which has had a negative impact on consumer confidence and business investment. Moreover, the United States has become increasingly isolated in the global community due to its involvement in these conflicts. Other countries have grown wary of the United States' aggressive foreign policy, and have been hesitant to enter into trade agreements or other economic partnerships.



On the other hand, countries that have avoided getting involved in foreign conflicts have been able to focus on economic development and growth. For example, China has been able to leverage its economic strength to build strong trade relationships with other nations, and has become a major player in the global economy. Its focus on technology and education has helped it to attract foreign investment and build a highly skilled workforce. Moreover, they are also playing a great role in mitigating the differences between nations, which is providing them an edge in the global politics. Saudi Arabia and Iran restored full diplomatic relations in a deal recently brokered by China.



China has been able to avoid getting involved in war for several decades while simultaneously advancing economically. One of the main reasons that China has been able to avoid getting involved in war is due to its foreign policy. China has pursued a policy of non-intervention and has generally refrained from interfering in the affairs of other countries.



Another important factor in China's success has been its focus on economic development. The Chinese government has implemented a range of policies and programs designed to encourage economic growth and development. One of the key drivers of China's economic growth has been its focus on technology and ability to attract foreign investment. China's economic success has enabled it to become a major player in the global economy especially during the last decade.



China's focus on technology has also helped it to avoid getting involved in conflicts. By developing advanced technologies, China has been able to build a strong military, without engaging in aggressive actions. This has helped to deter other nations from taking aggressive actions against China, and has helped to maintain peace and stability in the region.



To reverse this trend and regain its economic supremacy, the United States needs to shift its focus away from military operations and towards economic development. Due to war financing, the US and its allies is facing crisis in the banking sector. Two US banks and a European bank are on the verge of closing down. This scenario will further deter if the US and its allies do not change their foreign policy and focus on development. The US and its allies should take a more collaborative approach to foreign policy, working with other countries to address global issues such as climate change and economic inequality.



Bangladesh, like many other countries in the region, has been grappling with various challenges. However, under the farsighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the country has been successful in avoiding regional conflict and war while maintaining a neutral position in the game of global powers. The country has been able to balance its relations with major powers such as China, India, and the United States, while safeguarding its national interests. It has not allowed any single power to dominate its foreign policy, which has helped to maintain its independence and sovereignty.



One of the key reasons for Bangladesh's success in maintaining a neutral position has been its commitment to the principles of non-alignment and neutrality. The country has avoided joining military alliances or taking sides in conflicts between other countries. This has helped to create a perception of Bangladesh as a responsible and neutral player in the global arena.



Sheikh Hasina's government has prioritized economic development, which has been the cornerstone of her governance. Another reason for Bangladesh's success in avoiding regional conflict has been its focus on multilateralism. The government has been proactive in engaging with regional and international organizations, such as the SAARC and the UN. Despite provocations, Bangladesh did not engage in hostile interaction with Myanmar regarding the Rohingya issue and it was a commendable move from Sheikh Hasina. Furthermore, Bangladesh has been successful in promoting peace and stability in the region through its participation in peacekeeping missions.



Another factor behind the stability of Bangladesh has been Sheikh Hasina's focus on building strong diplomatic relationships with neighboring countries. The government has been successful in resolving long-standing border disputes with India and Myanmar. The government has also worked to strengthen economic ties with other countries in the region, which has helped to boost trade and investment in Bangladesh.



Most importantly, the world we live in is facing numerous environmental challenges, such as climate change, deforestation, pollution, and loss of biodiversity. One of the root causes of these environmental challenges is war. Countries must stop all sorts of war to preserve nature for several reasons.



War destroys natural resources and ecosystems. For example, during the Vietnam War, the US military sprayed the herbicide Agent Orange over large areas of forests, resulting in the destruction of over 5 million acres of forests and the displacement of thousands of indigenous people. War also creates pollution and waste. War can also contribute to climate change.



Additionally, the destruction of natural habitats and ecosystems results in the loss of carbon sinks, which absorb and store carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, thereby exacerbating climate change. Conflicts also displace people and create environmental refugees. Moreover, war undermines international efforts to address environmental challenges. The resources and attention that are devoted to war and military spending could be better utilized in addressing environmental challenges. The earth should receive rest from wars and conflicts to restore its status otherwise, the different natural calamities, that we are experiencing today, will increase enormously in the near future.



It is for the greater benefit of the whole world to stop all wars and conflicts. Even if China gets the economic supremacy over all other nations, they should not make the same mistakes as the US or Russia. If all the countries focus on economic development, then only world and nature can restore peace and it is very crucial for the global citizens. We hope the world leaders will commit to this cause for the sake of humanity.



The writer is Chief Editor at Mohammadi News Agency (MNA) and Editor at Kishore Bangla



