Tuesday, 21 March, 2023, 2:10 AM
Obituary

Published : Tuesday, 21 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondents Delwar Hossain


KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Delwar Hossain, a social worker and former member of Hazirhat Union in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district, died on Sunday night. He was 80.

His namaz-e-janaza was held in Hazirhat area of the upazila on Monday    morning.

Later on, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

He left behind his wife, five sons, four daughters and many well-wishers to left his death.

Akbar Shah Dokhon
PORSHA, NAOGAON: Akbar Shah Dokhan Master, a retired assistant teacher of Purail Government Primary School in Porsha Upazila of the district, died of old-age complications at his residence on Sunday evening. He was 90.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Porsha Marcus Mosque premises after Johr prayers on Monday.

Later on, he was buried at a local graveyard in the upazila.

He left behind his wife, descendants, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Sarwar Hossain
MORRELGANJ, BAGERHAT: Alhaj Md Sarwar Hossain, former chairman of Hogalbaria UP in Morrelganj Upazila of the district, died at Khulna City Medical College Hospital at 5pm on Tuesday. He was 84.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Momin Memorial High School Field in Hogalbunia on Wednesday morning.
Later on, he was buried at his family graveyard in the area.

He left behind his wife, two sons, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



