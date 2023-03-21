Three men electrocuted in Sylhet, Mymensingh

Three men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Sylhet and Mymensingh, in three days.



SYLHET: Two construction workers were electrocuted in Sabujbagh area in the city on Monday morning.



The deceased were identified as Zahid, 27, a resident of Biyabail area under Zakiganj Upazila, and Sadiq, 25, of Golghat area under Beanibazar Upazila in the district.



According to police and local sources, the two workers came in contact with an electric wire while working in an under construction building in Sabujbagh area at around 8:30 am, which left them critically injured.



Co-workers rescued them and took to MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahporan Police Station (PS) Sayed Anisur Rahman confirmed the incident.



GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A young man was electrocuted in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.



The deceased was identified as Pias, 25, son of Saiful Islam Member, a resident of Khan Bari in Kaltapara Village of the upazila.



Local and the deceased's family sources said Pias came in contact with live electricity in the evening while he was working in front of the house, which left him critically injured.



Injured Pias was rescued and rushed to Gouripur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the youth dead.

Gouripur PS OC Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.



