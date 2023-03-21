Six killed, 14 injured in road mishaps

Six people have been killed and at least 14 others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Kurigram, Bogura, Moulvibazar, Moulvibazar and Munshiganj, in two days.



FULBARI, KURIGRAM: A minor child was killed as a sand-laden tractor hit him in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Miraz Hossain, 4, son of Hafizur Rahman of Panimakuri area under Fulbari Sadar Union in the upazila.



According to local sources, a speedy sand-laden tractor crashed Miraz in Kashiabari area of the upazila at around 1pm, leaving him critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took him to Fulbari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

However, police seized the tractor but its driver managed to flee the scene.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbari Police Station (PS) Fazlur Rahman confirmed the incident.



BOGURA: A man was killed after being hit by a truck in Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The accident took place in Jamadarpukur area of the upazila at around 8:45am.



The deceased was identified as Sabbir Hossain, 35, a resident of Sonakania Village in the upazila.



According to locals, a speedy truck hit Sabbir's motorcycle from behind when he was going to his office riding on the bike, which left him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers have seized the truck, but its driver managed to flee the scene.



Sub-Inspector of Kundarhat Highway PS Abul Hasnat confirmed the incident.



KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Two people were injured as a microbus crashed into an oil tanker train near Shamshernagar Railway Station in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.



The injured are: microbus driver Salam Mia and Joytun Nesa, 55.



Local sources said a microbus was trying to pass the railway crossing at around 10am. At that time, an oil tanker train from Sylhet, which was entering into the station, hit the microbus, leaving two people injured.



Locals rescued the injured and took them to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.



Assistant Station Master Uttam Dev confirmed the incident.



SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: Four people were killed in separate road accidents in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Saturday.



The accidents took place on Dhaka-Bhanga Bangabandhu Expressway at Sreenagar from 3am till 8am.



At around 3am, an unidentified vehicle hit Ujjal Mridha, 35, son of Manik Mridha of Kukutia Village in the upazila, in Shologhar area. Ujjal died on the spot.



Meanwhile, Hossain Ali, 38, a truck driver and a resident of Gholdag in Bheramara Upazila of Kushtia, was repairing his vehicle in Umpara area on the expressway at around 4:30am. At that time, another truck hit him from behind, leaving the man dead on the spot.



On the other hand, two men were killed as a bus hit them in Shologhar Bus Stand area at around 8am.



One of the deceased was identified as Habibur Rahman, 65, hailed from Kotalipara Upazila in Gopalganj.



Hansara Highway PS OC Jakir Molla said a bus hit two persons while they were getting out of another bus, leaving one dead on the spot and Habibur seriously injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



MYMENSINGH: At least 12 passengers of a bus were injured in a road accident in Trishal Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



Of the injured, 10 were identified as Roshan Jhunu, Kazi Nasir Mamun, 50, Sami, 5, A Matin, 35, Parveen, 34, Swad, 23, Md Sharif, 25, Russell, 26, Roni Mia, 25, and Shaheen Mia, 30.



A truck lost control and collided with a bus in Trishal, Mymensingh.



Police sources said a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Ena Paribahan' from Mymensingh and a truck were collided head-on at Ukilbari intersection on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway at around 9:30am, which left 12 passengers of the bus injured.



Trishal PS OC Main Uddin confirmed the incident.



