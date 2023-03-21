

Commodity prices soar in Rajshahi before Ramadan



Most consumed items in Ramadan including brinjal, lemon, cucumber, and banana are already eye-catching in different markets in the district. But their prices are increasing in city markets.



Meat and fish prices started to soar up few months before.



According to market sources, although egg price has come down a little, vegetable prices are increasing due to decreasing supply.



Common consumers are getting no relief of higher commodity prices.



On the basis of quality, per kilogram (kg) brinjal is selling at Tk 30 to Tk 40, and lemon at Tk 25-30.



The cucumber price has increased by Tk 10 per kg in the last week. Per kg local cucumber is selling at Tk 40 while hybrid one at Tk 30.



Coriander, pointed gourd and bitter gourd are selling between Tk 60 and 80 per kg. Green chilli is selling at Tk 70-80 per kg, and tomato at Tk 30.



Flat bean is selling at Tk 50 per kg. Carrot price has increased by Tk 5-10 to Tk 50 per kg.



Liton Ali, vegetable seller at Saheb Bazar, said, prices of tomato, cucumber, carrot, lemon, eggplant, and green chill are commonly used during Ramadan, have increased.



Increased by Tk 10 per kg, broiler hen is selling at Tk 250 per kg, Sonal hen at Tk 350 against previous Tk 330, and local hen is selling at Tk 550.



Red egg is selling at Tk 44 while white one at Tk 40.



Per kg beef is selling at Tk 700, Tk 20 higher than few months back, and the price of beef is 1000 taka per kg.



On Friday, per kg Ruhi was selling at Tk 250.



Coarse rice was selling at Tk 50-55 per kg, medium quality rice is at Tk 60-62, thin rice miniket and Nazirshail at Tk 70-85.

On the quality basis, pulse price is ranging between Tk 100 and 140 per kg. Chickpea is selling at Tk 90 per kg, higher by Tk 10. Loose sugar is selling at Tk 115 per kg, and packet sugar is not available in the market. Bottled soya bean is selling at Tk 190 per kg.



