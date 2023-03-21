3 murdered in Satkhira, Narayanganj, Kushtia

Three men have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Satkhira, Narayanganj and Kushtia, recently.



SATKHIRA: A passenger was allegedly beaten to death by an auto-van driver in Sadar Upazila of the district early Monday.



Deceased Momrejul Islam, 52, was a resident of Mochra Village in the upazila.



Satkhira Sadar Police Station (PS) Inspector Tarek Faisal Ibn Aziz said an auto van-driver beat Momrejul during an altercation over the fare at 8:30 pm.



Later on, he was rescued in critical condition and admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where he died at around 12:30 am while undergoing treatment.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Legal action would be taken based on the complaint of the deceased's family, the inspector added.



NARAYANGANJ: An auto-rickshaw driver was stabbed to death allegedly by a drug addict in Fatullah of the district early Sunday.



The deceased was identified as Shahin Alam, hailed from Ghatmagura Village of Dhupchanchia Upazila in Bogura.



According to locals, the incident occurred in Hajipara area under Kashipur Union of Fatullah.



Shahin engaged in an altercation with a 'drug addict' named Ashraful as his auto-rickshaw hit the latter in front of Hajipara Madrasa. At one stage, Ashraful started beating Shahin, and stabbed him.



Injured Shahin was rescued and taken to Narayanganj Sadar General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fatullah PS Rezaul Haque said efforts are underway to arrest those involved in the incident.



DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A man was hacked to death by his cousin brother in Daulatpur Upazila of the district recently.



Deceased Saiful Islam, son of Shamsul Islam, was a resident of Garura Mistripara area under Adabaria Union in the upazila.



Daulatpur PS OC Mojibur Rahman said Saiful was locked into an altercation with his cousin brother Mahabub Islam on Thursday over a clash in between their sons. At one stage of the quarrel, Mahabul hacked Saiful with the help of his wife Kona, leaving him dead on the spot.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.





