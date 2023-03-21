Man drowns in Bagerhat



BAGERHAT, Mar 20: A man drowned in the Pasur River while working in a dredger at Mongla Port of the district on Saturday evening.



The incident took place in the Pasur River adjacent to Jetty No. 7 of Mongla Port at around 7 pm.



The deceased was identified as Naeem Dewan, 28, hailed from Munshiganj District.



Quoting the deceased's co-workers, Mongla EPZ Fire Service and Civil Defence Senior Official Md Ardesh Ali said Naeem used to work in 'CSD Bukhari' dredger of AZ Company in Mongla Port's Jetty.



In the evening, he slipped into the river while he was cleaning the fan of the dredger.



Being informed, firefighters rushed there and recovered the body of the worker at around 9:30 pm, he said.



Officer-in-Charge of Mongla Police Station Mohammad Monirul Islam confirmed the incident.



