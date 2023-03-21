Video
Tuesday, 21 March, 2023, 2:10 AM
PM To Inaugurate House-Distribution Tomorrow

Landless families will get 836 houses In Khulna, 450 at Lalmohan

Published : Tuesday, 21 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondents

From the Ganabhaban, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually inaugurate house-distribution at 10 am on Wednesday along with land to destitute families across the country under the Ashryan Project-2.

KHULNA: Government is going to distribute houses in the fourth phase among 836 landless families in the district on March 22.
Deputy Commissioner Md Khondokar Yasir Arefin has revealed it in a press briefing at the deputy commissioner's conference room on Monday.

Earlier, the government has distributed 922 houses in the first phase, 1,351 houses in the second phase and 827 houses in the third phase respectively.

The remained houses will be distributed later, he said, adding that Bangladesh Army has rehabitalised153 landless people in Terokhada, Paikgachha and Dakopupazilas and Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad Panchanan Biswas, MP, has rehabitalised two landless people in Dakope Upazila in Khulna.

Among the beneficiaries of the fourth phase, 200 families are from Dumuria, 180 from Dighalia, 90 from Terokhada, 80 from Batiaghata, 75 from Rupsha, 66 from Paikgacha, 75 from Dacope, and lastly 70 families are from Fultala Upazila of the district.

Additional deputy commissioners, Journalists, among others, addressed, the press briefing.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Selected landless and homeless families are waiting for getting their much-hoped Ashrayan houses under Phase-4 in Lalmohan Upazila.

According to official sources, on the occasion of Mujib Barsho, semi-pucca houses will be handed over to a total of 180 destitute families in the upazila on that day.

In the Phase-4, a total of 450 houses have been allotted in Lalmohan Poura area, Farajganj, Pachwim Charumed and Kalma unions.

 Of these, 180 houses have already been completed with all facilities including electricity and drinking water connections. The remaining ones are being constructed.

To raise these houses, a total of Tk 2.84 lakh have been allocated. Each house owns two-decimal land.

Later on, the house recipients will be made self-reliant by providing necessary government facilities.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of house recipients including Neeru Begum, Bilkis Begum, and Md Suman said, "Before getting houses from the Prime Minister, we would live in tarpaulin rooms on others' lands.

 Then pucca rooms were the mere dream to us. Now Prime Minister has made our dream true. We are grateful to her. Besides, we were assisted by our MP in getting     houses."

Lalmohan Upazila Nirbahi Officer Anamika Nazrul confirmed handing over of 180 houses among category-Ka landless and houseless families marking the Mujib Barsho.

"We were assisted by local MP in completing these houses," she added.

Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shaon, MP, said, "Nothing was done for the country's landless and homeless families in the past by any government. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the government of Awami League has taken this worthy initiative of bringing the destitute families in the mainstream of development."


