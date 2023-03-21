Video
Home Countryside

Man crushed under train at Kulaura

Published : Tuesday, 21 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent


KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR, Mar 20: A man was crushed under a train in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Bablu Hossain, 40, a resident of Kalimabad Village under Bhatera Union in the upazila.

Police sources said a Dhaka-bound train from Sylhet hit the man near Bhatera Railway Station at around 10 pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

Officer-in-Charge of Kulaura Railway Police Station Ershadul Haque Bhuiyan confirmed the incident.


