Tuesday, 21 March, 2023, 2:10 AM
Home Foreign News

Kremlin tells officials to stop using iPhones

Published : Tuesday, 21 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, Mar 20: The Kremlin told officials involved in preparations for Russia's 2024 presidential election to stop using Apple (AAPL.O) iPhones because of concerns that the devices are vulnerable to Western intelligence agencies, the Kommersant newspaper reported on Monday.

At a Kremlin-organised seminar for officials involved in domestic politics, Sergei Kiriyenko, first deputy head of the presidential administration, told officials to change their phones by Apr 1, Kommersant said, citing unidentified sources.

"It's all over for the iPhone: either throw it away or give it to the children," Kommersant quoted one of the participants of the meeting as saying. "Everyone will have to do it in March."

The Kremlin may provide other devices with different operating systems to replace the iPhones, Kommersant said.    REUTERS



