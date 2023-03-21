Imran Khan's 'fascism' jibe as Pakistan police file new cases

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20: Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the police action against him and his supporters as a sign of "fascism" in the country.



"Fascism at unprecedented levels with police in Islamabad raiding homes without warrants to abduct PTI workers. Where the worker is not present, children as young as 10 yrs are picked up," Khan tweeted late on Sunday, demanding the immediate release of his party's workers.



The statement by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief came shortly after more cases, including terrorism charges, were filed against him and other PTI leaders and supporters over clashes with the police during his appearance in a court in capital Islamabad on Saturday.



Khan on Monday also alleged a "plot to kill" him at the court complex - not the first time the 70-year-old leader has alleged a conspiracy by his political opponents to assassinate him.



In a video address, he appealed to the country's Supreme Court to take notice of alleged plot.

AL JAZEERA

