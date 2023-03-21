Video
Tuesday, 21 March, 2023
First ever all-star female Pro-boxing to take place in Dhaka

Published : Tuesday, 21 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Desk

Xcel Sports Management and Promotions is set to organize an international professional boxing fight night for the second time in Bangladesh on Tuesday, 21st March at the InterContinental Dhaka.

Titled "Beximco XBC Fight Night", the event will feature some of the finest boxers from England, France, India, and Thailand, as they will battle the Bangladeshi boxers.

Moreover, champion Bangladeshi boxers Sura Krishna Chakma and Al Amin, the winners of the pro-boxing event in 2022, will feature this time as well. On top of that, professional female kickboxer Ruqsana Begum will also participate in this edition's fight night.

A total of 14 participants will be competing in the ring across 7 different categories, including Featherweight, Light Heavyweight, Bantamweight, Cruiserweight, Fly Weight, Lightweight and Welterweight categories. The tournament will start with a six-round bout of Bantamweight class between two Bangladeshi Boxers.

With the fight night ahead, Xcel Sports Management and Promotions hosted a Weigh-In session and press conference on 20th March at Gulshan Club. At the press conference: Adnan Haroon, Chairman of Bangladesh Boxing Foundation; Arman Haque, Vice President, Bangladesh Boxing Foundation, Ryan Rahman, Executive Founding Member of Bangladesh Boxing Foundation and Tapanut Loetsinghataworn, Supervisor of World Boxing Council were present.

Adnan Haroon, Chairman of Bangladesh Boxing Foundation, mentioned, "This is the first time that professional boxing will take place with female boxers in Bangladesh. We are delighted to host the faceoff between superstars Ruqsana Begum and Tanjila on this year's fight night. We believe this will pave the way for female boxers in the country."

At the event, Ruqsana Begum, a British-Bangladeshi professional kickboxer and boxer, mentioned, "I'm really excited to compete here in Bangladesh. Even  though I live in London, my roots are in Bangladesh. It's such an honour to be a part of this prestigious boxing tournament and I'm glad that XBC is organising this fight night."

This year, Beximco XBC Fight Night will be promoted by Xcel Sports Management and Promotions (XBC) where Beximco is the title sponsor while Premier Bank is the co-sponsor. The gold sponsors are 5R Securex and Innstar, while the Silver sponsors are Kloth, Trade majestic LTD., Unicom, Executive Machines and Pepsi. Besides, TNR, Bongo, T Sports, InterContinental Dhaka and bKash will feature as partners for this event as well.

The event will be supervised by Asraful Islam and will take place from 6:00 PM to 10:30 PM. The viewers can watch the riveting action live on T Sports and Bongo


