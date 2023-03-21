Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 March, 2023, 2:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

SAFF U17 Girls Championship

Shahjis hat-trick aids India beat Nepal 4-1

Published : Tuesday, 21 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Sports Reporter


India striker Shilji Shahji made a hat-trick scoring three goals in the match against Nepal in the SAFF Under-17 Girls' Championship on Monday and that ultimately played a vital role for India in winning the 4-1 match.

It was the first match of the five-nation tournament at the same Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka on the day.
India could go ahead in the thirty-eighth second if a shot by striker Babita Kumari didn't pass by the left sidebar.
 
The Indian ladies had another failed attempt in the ninth minute when striker Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam took a shot after entering the box and the ball bounced on Nepal defender Anjana Pun Magar's body and Sibani, rather than taking another shot, quickly passed the ball to striker Pooja who was at an offside position for which the striker's quick shot brought no goal.
 
In the very next minute, India efficaciously opened the net when striker Shilji Shahji beat two defenders before coming into the box and outsmarted Nepal custodian before hitting the post.

The lead was doubled in the fortieth minute when Shilji transformed a long-range spot kick by defender Thoibisana Chanu Toijam into the post.

Before going for the breather, India girls scored their third in the forty-first minute. Getting the ball from fellow Shilji, Pooja got near the small box from the left and sent the ball home.

Nepal reduced the margin by scoring one in the 54th minute as ace striker Barsha Oli placed the ball into the post after a shot by striker Sukriya Miya was bounced on an opponent in the box.

But the Indians again extended the lead in the 81st minute with a goal by Shilji Shahji.

It was very unfortunate for the Nepalese when they had to replace their regular custodian Sujata Tamang due to a serious injury on the field.

Nepal lost its strength with that incident.

After winning the match, India coach Priya P Valappil said, "Although we won the match, we will have to improve our-self for the next match."

Despite winning the match, she didn't forget to praise Nepalese striker Barsha Oli who performed well in the match.
"Barsha is a very good player," said the coach.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
First ever all-star female Pro-boxing to take place in Dhaka
Shahjis hat-trick aids India beat Nepal 4-1
Tigers break own record within 48 hrs
Bangladesh storms into final beating Thailand 45-26
Bangladesh celebrates a flying start beating Bhutan 8-1
Mushi Bangladeshs fastest ODI centurion
PSG lead in Ligue 1 cut after home defeat against Rennes
Kostic fires Juventus past Inter Milan


Latest News
EU's top diplomat hails deal on artillery shells for Ukraine
China appeals for fair treatment after latest TikTok bans
Bangladesh starts campaign with emphatic 8-1 victory over Bhutan
Youth found dead in corn field in Gaibandha
President asks ACC to ensure prevention of corruption in dev sectors
BNP takes path of conspiracy as it fears polls: Hasan
No age limit for hajj pilgrims this year
Elderly man crushed under train in Netrokona
BNP is now doing politics over road accidents: Quader
BNP won't go to election under AL, Fakhrul reiterates
Most Read News
Stakeholders should work together to make smart BD by 2041
Case filed against Emad Paribahan owner over expressway accident
UNHCR 'not involved' in discussions on Rohingya repatriation
Climate change impacts on availability of fresh water
Gulistan blast: RAB dog 'Cheetah' receives award
55 BNP men detained in Banani Club raid
SCBA polls: 13 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail
SCBA polls: Writ filed by pro-BNP lawyers for probe committee
Khaleda's coal mine graft case hearing on May 29
Ministries coordinate govt's tough stance against price hikes in Ramadan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft