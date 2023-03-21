Shahjis hat-trick aids India beat Nepal 4-1



India striker Shilji Shahji made a hat-trick scoring three goals in the match against Nepal in the SAFF Under-17 Girls' Championship on Monday and that ultimately played a vital role for India in winning the 4-1 match.



It was the first match of the five-nation tournament at the same Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka on the day.

India could go ahead in the thirty-eighth second if a shot by striker Babita Kumari didn't pass by the left sidebar.



The Indian ladies had another failed attempt in the ninth minute when striker Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam took a shot after entering the box and the ball bounced on Nepal defender Anjana Pun Magar's body and Sibani, rather than taking another shot, quickly passed the ball to striker Pooja who was at an offside position for which the striker's quick shot brought no goal.



In the very next minute, India efficaciously opened the net when striker Shilji Shahji beat two defenders before coming into the box and outsmarted Nepal custodian before hitting the post.



The lead was doubled in the fortieth minute when Shilji transformed a long-range spot kick by defender Thoibisana Chanu Toijam into the post.



Before going for the breather, India girls scored their third in the forty-first minute. Getting the ball from fellow Shilji, Pooja got near the small box from the left and sent the ball home.



Nepal reduced the margin by scoring one in the 54th minute as ace striker Barsha Oli placed the ball into the post after a shot by striker Sukriya Miya was bounced on an opponent in the box.



But the Indians again extended the lead in the 81st minute with a goal by Shilji Shahji.



It was very unfortunate for the Nepalese when they had to replace their regular custodian Sujata Tamang due to a serious injury on the field.



Nepal lost its strength with that incident.



After winning the match, India coach Priya P Valappil said, "Although we won the match, we will have to improve our-self for the next match."



Despite winning the match, she didn't forget to praise Nepalese striker Barsha Oli who performed well in the match.

"Barsha is a very good player," said the coach.

