After one day gap of 183-run record ODI victory over Ireland posting 338 runs on the board for eight wickets, Bangladesh set their new highest ODI total of 349 runs for six on the board on Monday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet ridding on the power show of Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das and Towhid Hridoy.



Ireland won the toss and whimsically invited Bangladesh to bat first in the wicket where they got 339-run target couple of days back! Bangladesh welcomed Irish invitation and started slow but steady as Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das remained on crease all through the initial powerplay overs scoring 42 runs.



Tamim can bring under sword for playing 21 dots off 31 balls he faced in a flat wicket. Bangladesh started acceleration after Tamim's dismissal. Liton Das got Najmul Hossain Shanto to pair and they promulgated 101 runs together to pave the way for Bangladesh's record total. Liton got out on 70 off 71 with three boundaries and as many over boundaries while Shanto, who is in spring with the bat, hoarded 73 off 77 with three fours and couple of sixes. Shakib Al Hasan failed to justify his name, who got out on 17 but Mushfiqur Rahim and Tawhid Hridoy started where they left off.



Hridoy, who missed a ton for eight runs in the series starter, was one short of his back to back fifty. The important cog of World Cup winning Bangladesh under-19 cricket team faced 34 balls only to assemble 49 runs with four fours and a six.



But it was Mushfiq, who is popularly known as Mr Dependable of Bangladesh, started slaughter work soon after coming to bat.



Mushi missed a fifty for six runs in the first match, remained unbeaten on 100 off 60 with 14 boundaries and couple of over boundaries which was the key for Bangladesh to break their record of highest ODI total. The Tigers on Saturday posted 338 for eight against the same rival, breaks their record within 48 hours as they posted 349 runs on the board for six wickets.



Graham Hume, the most successful Irish bowler, who hauled four wickets in the earlier game, picked three in the following game. Mark Adair and Curtis Campher took one wicket each.



However, the rain started during innings break and the game called off at 8:32pm (BST) due to persistent rain, which compelled Bangladesh to share points with Ireland despite setting a record target.



