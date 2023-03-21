Video
Bangabandhu Cup Intl Kabaddi

Bangladesh storms into final beating Thailand 45-26

Published : Tuesday, 21 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh stormed into the final of the Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi for the third consecutive time with a hard-fought 45-26 win against Thailand in the first semifinal at the Shaheed Noor Hossain Volleyball Stadium at Paltan on Monday.

On the other hand, Chinese Taipei also confirmed the final and is set to face Bangladesh there after defeating Iraq by 52-44 in the 2nd semifinal.

The final will take place today (Tuesday) at 12:00 pm.

In the first semifinal, Bangladesh the two-time champions and ranked five in the world had a cautious start against ninth-ranked Thailand.  

In the 13th minute, Bangladesh levelled the scoreline for the first time when the board showed 7-7. However, Tuhin Tarafder the inspiring skipper of Bangladesh ousted three Thai players in the 16th minute with a magnificent raid and it arrived as the turning point. Bangladesh inflicted the first Lona or all out with the super raid of Tuhin and started firing all cylinders.

The signal of the conclusion of 1st half saw Bangladesh lead 17-11.

After the change, Bangladesh concentrated on keeping the lead taking more points with raids rather than catching the Thai attackers. However, right corner of Bangladesh Roman Hossain branded a super performance in the dying minutes with his precise catching. Thailand raider Chayaphon Kamunee troubled Bangladesh defence line and scored eight points but Thailand was unable to break the superiority of the defending champions.

Tuhin Tarafder scored 11 points while Mizanur Rahman, the rising star also supplied 11 points in his team's account.

Tuhin Tarafder was adjudged Man of the Match.



