Bangladesh celebrates a flying start beating Bhutan 8-1



Bangladesh found a flying start after beating Bhutan by a 8-1 margin in the SAFF Under-17 Girls' Championship on Monday at the Shaheed Birshreshtha Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium at Kamalapur in Dhaka.



It was an important match for Bangladesh as a winning start could provide motivation to the team and big score might come handy when calculating table topper.



In the match, Bangladesh had to wait till the 16th minute to open the net. Midfielder Suravi Akanda Prity hurried into the box from the right wing and passed the ball to striker Trishna Rani who rocked the post with a perfect shot.



The host girls doubled the lead in the 28th minute following a combined effort of midfielder Nusrat Jahan Mitu and striker Trishna Rani as Mitu's shot passed through three defenders towards Trishna Rani in the box who nicely placed it home.



Bangladesh girls extended the margin in the 35th minute. Midfielder Sultan Akter initiated a long-range spot-kick which slipped Bhutan custodian Diktsha Rai's grip and, taking the opportunity, Sultan Akter hit the post.



The fourth goal came from Suravi's leg in the 42nd minute. The midfielder received the ball from behind and entered the box to take a calculated shot and score.



In the 60th minute, striker Thuinuye Marma who just replaced Suravi Akanda Prity fired the post after receiving a swift pass from Trishna.



In the meantime, Trishna squandered opportunities twice to complete her hat-trick, both times with silly mistakes.



Bangladesh found the sixth goal in the 62nd minute as Munni who replaced Sultana Akter advanced near the small box and converted a long cross of Nusrat Jahan Mitu.



Bhutan, finally, reduced the margin by scoring one goal in the 64th minute when midfielder Preya Ghalley outplayed two markers and took an eye-catching shot and hit the post.



Bangladesh scored the seventh goal in the 76th minute when substitute midfielder Sagorika from the edge of the box chipped the ball and Bhutan custodian Diktsha Rai blocked that attempt but Thuinuye Marma placed it home.



Sagorika scored the team's eight goal in the 85th minute. The opponent custodian failed to hold the ball after an attempt of her fellow and Sagorika sent it into the post with a soft touch.



Despite a few futile attempts, the host could not extend the margin anymore.



Bangladesh will play its second match against powerful Russia on Wednesday at 3:15 pm.



