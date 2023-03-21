Mushi Bangladeshs fastest ODI centurion

Video
Enters in 7k runs elite club as 3rd Tiger

Published : Tuesday, 21 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim became the fasted ODI centurion for Bangladesh on Monday during the 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and Ireland at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. He also reached the 7000-run milestone as 3rd Bangladesh batter.

Mushi pushed low full toss on middle and leg delivered by Graham Hume to deep midwicket in the last ball of Bangladesh's batting innings and picked up a single to complete his 9th ODI ton. The stalwart took 60 balls to break the record of Shakib Al Hasan. Shakib hit 63-ball ton against Zimbabwe in 2009.

The wicketkeeper however, sent the ball to the fence for 14 times while pushed the ball out of the park twice.

Mushi on his day, reached another elite club, who enters in 7000 ODI runs' club as the 3rd Bangladesh batter after Tamim Iqbal and Shakib.

By hitting a boundary shot to Curtis Campher in the 1st delivery of the 44th over, Mushi reached on 7000-run rare corner stone, who was 55-run short from that height before start batting in his 224th ODI innings.

Earlier on March 18, Shakib Al Hasan crossed 7000 ODI runs' landmark as the 2nd Bangladesh batter, who is the second highest Bangladesh run getter till date with 7086 runs after Tamim Iqbal's 8146. Mushi is on 3rd place with 7045 runs next to his name.


