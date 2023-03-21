PSG lead in Ligue 1 cut after home defeat against Rennes

PARIS, MAR 20: Paris Saint-Germain's march towards another Ligue 1 title was slowed on Sunday as they went down 2-0 at home to Rennes, a result that allowed Marseille to close the gap on the leaders to seven points with 10 games remaining.



Kylian Mbappe had an effort disallowed for offside before Karl Toko-Ekambi put Rennes in front with a magnificent strike right on half-time.



Arnaud Kalimuendo made it 2-0 three minutes after the restart against his former club, as PSG -- faced with a defensive injury crisis -- slumped to a first home league defeat of the campaign.



It is the Parisians' fourth Ligue 1 loss this season, all of them in 2023, and the second time they have been beaten by Rennes. They also lost when the teams last met in Brittany in January. AFP