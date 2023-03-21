Leverkusen shock Bayern to keep Dortmund top

BERLIN, MAR 20: Argentina's World Cup winner Exequiel Palacios struck twice from the spot as Bayer Leverkusen blew the Bundesliga title race wide open with a shock 2-1 win over Bayern Munich on Sunday.



With a little help from VAR, Leverkusen came from behind to hand coach Xabi Alonso a famous win on his first reunion with former club Bayern and keep the champions from regaining top spot.



"It's an unbelievable feeling. I'm so proud of the way we played today," said Alonso, who played for Bayern from 2014 to 2017.



Bayern are a point behind leaders Borussia Dortmund and the two sides set to meet in the next round of games on April 1.



"That is now a must-win game for us, because it will be very difficult to win the title otherwise," said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann.



"It was a deserved defeat today. Apart from the last 10 minutes, they were the better team," he added.



Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic was scathing in his criticism of the performance.



"We let ourselves be overrun by a team who played in midweek. That's not what it means to be Bayern Munich," he said.



Bayern survived an early chance from Jeremie Frimpong before taking the lead themselves when Odilon Kossounou deflected a Joshua Kimmich shot into his own net. The hosts continued to cause Bayern problems, however, and fully deserved their equaliser from the penalty spot on 55 minutes. AFP



