Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 March, 2023, 2:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Saudi bank says no impact on growth plans after Credit Suisse buyout

Published : Tuesday, 21 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

RIYADH, March 20: Credit Suisse's largest shareholder Saudi National Bank on Monday said there was "no impact" on its growth plans or profitability after the troubled Swiss lender was bought out by UBS.

"Changes in the valuation of SNB's investment in Credit Suisse have no impact on SNB's growth plans and forward-looking 2023 guidance," SNB said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

Credit Suisse announced on Sunday that UBS would take it over for "a merger consideration of three billion Swiss francs," or about $3.24 billion.

After slumping on the stock market last week, Credit Suisse's share price closed Friday at 1.86 Swiss francs, with the bank worth just over $8.7 billion. UBS said Credit Suisse shareholders would get 0.76 Swiss francs per share.

The Saudi bank said its statement came "in light of the recent market announcement with regards to Credit Suisse", without directly mentioning the UBS buyout.

Saudi National Bank spent 5.5 billion riyals ($1.5 billion) on a 9.88 percent share in Credit Suisse in November.

As of December, the bank said the holding was less than 0.5 percent of its total assets and about 1.7 percent of its investments portfolio.

Last Wednesday, Credit Suisse's share price plunged by more than 30 percent to a record low of 1.55 Swiss francs, after Saudi National Bank said it would not raise its stake in the group due to regulatory constraints.

The lender -- Switzerland's second-largest -- later announced it would borrow nearly $54 billion from the nation's central bank to provide "support", before Sunday's buyout was announced following crunch talks aimed at thwarting a wider international banking crisis.

"SNB remains comfortably above all prudential thresholds and continues to enjoy healthy capitalisation and liquidity," the Saudi National Bank statement said, adding that its total assets topped 945 billion riyals ($251 billion).

"SNB remains focused on its core strategy of growth in Saudi Arabia, which is among the fastest growing countries within the G20."    AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi bank says no impact on growth plans after Credit Suisse buyout
ILO, BD launch project to boost women's skill
USBCCI Business Expo will begin Sept 22
Only 13.73pc companies submit tax returns
IFRS-9 implementation vital for better accounting standards
India plans to extend fuel export curbs beyond March
UCEP launches skilled workforce scheme
European banks are solid, says French central bank chief


Latest News
EU's top diplomat hails deal on artillery shells for Ukraine
China appeals for fair treatment after latest TikTok bans
Bangladesh starts campaign with emphatic 8-1 victory over Bhutan
Youth found dead in corn field in Gaibandha
President asks ACC to ensure prevention of corruption in dev sectors
BNP takes path of conspiracy as it fears polls: Hasan
No age limit for hajj pilgrims this year
Elderly man crushed under train in Netrokona
BNP is now doing politics over road accidents: Quader
BNP won't go to election under AL, Fakhrul reiterates
Most Read News
Stakeholders should work together to make smart BD by 2041
Case filed against Emad Paribahan owner over expressway accident
UNHCR 'not involved' in discussions on Rohingya repatriation
Climate change impacts on availability of fresh water
Gulistan blast: RAB dog 'Cheetah' receives award
55 BNP men detained in Banani Club raid
SCBA polls: 13 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail
SCBA polls: Writ filed by pro-BNP lawyers for probe committee
Khaleda's coal mine graft case hearing on May 29
Ministries coordinate govt's tough stance against price hikes in Ramadan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft