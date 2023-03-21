

USBCCI Business Expo will begin Sept 22



The US Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (USBCCI) will organise the three-day expo - a B2B trade show, conference and networking event - at the New York LaGuardia Airport Marriott.



The organisation made the announcement at a press conference at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka on Saturday, says a press release.



Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Director General Shah Mohammad Mahboob was present at the press conference while USBCCI President Md Liton Ahmed and its Expo Standing Committee Chairman Md Badruddoza Sagar joined the event virtually.



