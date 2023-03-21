Only 13.73pc companies submit tax returns

Only 13.73 per cent of the tax identification number holding companies in the country submitted their tax returns for the assessment year 2021-22 till February 28, according to National Board of Revenue (NBR) data.



Of the 1,67,135 corporate TIN holders, 22,948 submitted their returns in the period and the NBR received Tk 2,374.79 crore in corporate income tax. However, a number of companies applied to the NBR, seeking more time, said NBR officials.



NBR second secretary on tax monitoring and coordination Md Shajidul Islam said, 'Most of the companies failed to submit their income tax return files by the January 15 deadline.'



'This year the NBR did not extend the return submission deadline, but we are receiving applications from the taxpayers for extending time,' he said.



Former NBR chairman Muhammad Abdul Majid said that the tax officials should be more concerned regarding the corporate tax return compliance as about 17 per cent of the total direct tax came from the corporate taxpayers.



Poor corporate tax return compliance is alarming for the macroeconomic perspective of the country, he said. He suggested that the NBR should conduct a study on why corporate taxpayers failed to submit their returns on time.



The revenue board should also conduct several drives to make them compliant, he said. He also suggested automation of the return submission process and the lowering of the higher cost of corporate-tax compliance along with follow-up of the registered companies.



According to the Office of the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies (RJSC) and Firms, till December 2022 a total of 2.80 lakh public and private limited companies got registration from the office.



Of them, nearly 40 per cent or 1,08,360 companies are doing business in the country without a taxpayer identification number, according to the NBR data.



About 30,000 companies had submitted tax returns annually in the past five years despite the country's economy having nearly tripled in size in the period.



In the FY 2017-18, about 27,286 companies, in the FY 2018-19 about 27,680 companies, in the FY 2019-20 about 25,250 companies, in the FY 2020-21 about 29,785 companies and in the FY 2021-22 about 30,100 companies submitted their tax returns.



Experts suggested introducing a digital tax return submission system for the corporate taxpayers to make the process of returns submission

easier.



Currently, corporate taxpayers are required to submit 26 types of documents, mostly in manual form, in a year to the tax department.



