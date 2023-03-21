

UCEP launches skilled workforce scheme



The project aims to create a skilled and inclusive workforce that will support the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, said a press release.



The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) has provided financial support for the project.



Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer was the chief guest at the launching ceremony.



Khaled Mamun Chowdhury ndc, Director General, Department of Labour, was present as a special guest.



Dr. Mohammad Alauddin, Chairperson of UCEP Bangladesh, presided over the event, and Dr. Md. Abdul Karim, Executive Director of UCEP Bangladesh, gave the welcome address and expressed his gratitude to DFAT for its investment in the project, which will enable UCEP to serve as a model for skills workforce development and empower underprivileged children and youth.



The High Commissioner praised UCEP Bangladesh for its significant contribution to technical and vocational education and training in the country and its dedication to improving the lives of underprivileged children and youth, including females and individuals with disabilities.



The programme ended with a cultural performance by the students of UCEP Bangladesh.



The organisation is proud to work with DFAT towards the common goal of improving education quality and creating a brighter future for all citizens.



UCEP Bangladesh looks forward to continuing its partnership with DFAT to bring about positive change in society and create a better future for all.



Underprivileged Children's Educational Programme (UCEP Bangladesh launched the QuEST-II project to create skilled workforce at its headquarters in Dhaka on Monday.The project aims to create a skilled and inclusive workforce that will support the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, said a press release.The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) has provided financial support for the project.Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer was the chief guest at the launching ceremony.Khaled Mamun Chowdhury ndc, Director General, Department of Labour, was present as a special guest.Dr. Mohammad Alauddin, Chairperson of UCEP Bangladesh, presided over the event, and Dr. Md. Abdul Karim, Executive Director of UCEP Bangladesh, gave the welcome address and expressed his gratitude to DFAT for its investment in the project, which will enable UCEP to serve as a model for skills workforce development and empower underprivileged children and youth.The High Commissioner praised UCEP Bangladesh for its significant contribution to technical and vocational education and training in the country and its dedication to improving the lives of underprivileged children and youth, including females and individuals with disabilities.The programme ended with a cultural performance by the students of UCEP Bangladesh.The organisation is proud to work with DFAT towards the common goal of improving education quality and creating a brighter future for all citizens.UCEP Bangladesh looks forward to continuing its partnership with DFAT to bring about positive change in society and create a better future for all.