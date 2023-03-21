Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 March, 2023, 2:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

StanChart, Mastercard launch co-branded credit card

Published : Tuesday, 21 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Desk

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) and Mastercard recently announced a revamped version of the Titanium - Simply Cash Card.  The co-branded credit card now boasts new rewards, year-round cashback benefits, and a more modern design with contactless feature.

The card, which features an annual fee of BDT 5,000 and focuses on rewarding cardholders for everyday purchases, will give customers an opportunity to earn a total of up to BDT 14,400 in cashback each year, says a press release.

The Bank's Mastercard Titanium - Simply Cash Card is a great choice for earning cashback when making both essential and non-essential purchases. By spending with the card, customers can earn 8% cashback on groceries; 5% cashback on dining; and 1% cashback for a wide variety of other retail purchases.

StanChart has also added a new category for cashback on fuel. Cardholders will also be able use their card at over 6,000 Mastercard affiliated merchant outlets nationwide and enjoy exciting offers in popular destinations across the globe.
 
Across these categories, customers can earn up to BDT 1,200 cashback per month - allowing users to cover the entirety of the card's annual fee in less than five months. The launch of these new offerings come before the start of the Holy Month of Ramadan. Customers who are quick to sign up for the Mastercard Titanium - Simply Cash Card can avail exclusive offers and discounts throughout the festive season.

Sabbir Ahmed, Managing Director, Head of Consumer, Private and Business Banking, StanChart, said, "Standard Chartered's refreshed Mastercard Titanium - Simply Cash Card is a great choice for customers who are looking to put cash back into their accounts with each purchase. Our decision to revamp the benefits associated with this card is in line with our commitment to provide customers with the best banking experience possible. We are delighted to partner with Mastercard to make payment experiences faster, easier, and more convenient."

Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard, said, "Mastercard is dedicated to promoting safe, secure, and seamless transactions in Bangladesh and contributing to the growth of the country's digital economy. With the relaunch of the Mastercard Titanium - Simply Cash Card, Mastercard and Standard Chartered Bangladesh will ensure that the cardholders can avail many exciting new deals and rewards."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi bank says no impact on growth plans after Credit Suisse buyout
ILO, BD launch project to boost women's skill
USBCCI Business Expo will begin Sept 22
Only 13.73pc companies submit tax returns
IFRS-9 implementation vital for better accounting standards
India plans to extend fuel export curbs beyond March
UCEP launches skilled workforce scheme
European banks are solid, says French central bank chief


Latest News
EU's top diplomat hails deal on artillery shells for Ukraine
China appeals for fair treatment after latest TikTok bans
Bangladesh starts campaign with emphatic 8-1 victory over Bhutan
Youth found dead in corn field in Gaibandha
President asks ACC to ensure prevention of corruption in dev sectors
BNP takes path of conspiracy as it fears polls: Hasan
No age limit for hajj pilgrims this year
Elderly man crushed under train in Netrokona
BNP is now doing politics over road accidents: Quader
BNP won't go to election under AL, Fakhrul reiterates
Most Read News
Stakeholders should work together to make smart BD by 2041
Case filed against Emad Paribahan owner over expressway accident
UNHCR 'not involved' in discussions on Rohingya repatriation
Climate change impacts on availability of fresh water
Gulistan blast: RAB dog 'Cheetah' receives award
55 BNP men detained in Banani Club raid
SCBA polls: 13 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail
SCBA polls: Writ filed by pro-BNP lawyers for probe committee
Khaleda's coal mine graft case hearing on May 29
Ministries coordinate govt's tough stance against price hikes in Ramadan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft