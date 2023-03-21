

FOTON participates in 5th Dhaka automotive show



Foton displayed 1 Ton TM, 1.2 Ton TM Plus, 1.5 Ton vehicle, the Foton Ambulance and Minibus at the exhibition at its pavilion which was inaugurated in the presence of Eng Asifuddin, Director, S and PD of ACI Motors. Along with him Jack, country manager, Foton Motor Group, ACI Motors high officials, customers and well-wishers were present at the event.



ACI Motors gave smartphones as Gift to every customers who purchased Foton vehicle and ACI Motors arranged a raffle draw for customers who participated in the event. One lucky customer has rewarded the brand new Yamaha FZS - V2 as the 1stwinner of FOTON raffle draw.



Expressing his gratitude, the Raffle draw winner said, "I am thrilled to won my dream bike, and I would like to express my heartiest gratitude to ACI Motors for this amazing event. I am also very happy with the service provided by ACI Motors and the quality of their Foton vehicles."



ACI Motors is committed to providing its' customers with the quality product and best after sales support and it will continue to offer exciting promotions and rewards to its valued customers.



