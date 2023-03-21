Video
1500 farmers get AB Bank Smart Agri Loan at Kushtia

Published : Tuesday, 21 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Business Desk

1500 farmers get AB Bank Smart Agri Loan at Kushtia

1500 farmers get AB Bank Smart Agri Loan at Kushtia

AB Bank Limited disbursed agricultural loans to over 1500 small and marginal farmers under own supervision through smart cards at Kushtia.

The program was organized at the auditorium of Zilla Shilpakala Academy, Kushtia.

Md. Mahbubul Alam Hanif, MP, Kushtia-3, Joint General Secretary, Bangladesh Awami League was present as chief guest.
 
A.K.M Sarwar Jahan, MP, Kushtia-1, Barrister SelimAltaf Gorge, MP, Kushtia-4,  Mohammad Saidul Islam, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate, Kushtia and valiant freedom fighter Alhaz Md. Sadar Uddin Khan, Chairman, ZillaParishad and President, ZillaAwami League, Kushtia were present as special guests with  Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of AB Bank Limited presiding.

Local senior leaders of Bangladesh Awami League along with other officials of the bank also attended the program.

"In our path towards farmers development, Padma Bridge is testament to our abilities" Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director, AB Bank Ltd said.


