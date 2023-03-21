

SMART Technologies celebrates silver jubilee



Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd Chairman Mohd Mazharul Islam inaugurated the event. Smart Technologies (BD) Ltd Managing Director Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Director Md Tanvir Hossain, Sony South East Asia (RMDC) President Jeremy Heng Choon Guan, Head of Digital Imaging Product Marketing Sum Shu Ling Karan and Executive Qiao Ying, and Head of Sony Bangladesh Ricky Lukas were present among others.



At the event, SONY South East Asia (RMDC) President Jeremy Heng Choon Guan announced a 25% cashback facility on all products at all SONY-SMART showrooms across the country, marking the celebration of 25 years of SMART Technologies (BD) Limited. He also said that along with cashback, buyers will also get attractive gifts.



Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Managing Director of SMART Technologies (BD) Limited, said, "We started our operations on a very small scale 25 years ago. SMART Technologies started its journey with just three to four employees. One of them is still working with us. The channel partners are the main factor behind our business success. We believe in partnership. 90% of our business is through partnerships. Partners are the nucleus of our business. We believe in 'Grow Together and Win Together'. In our 25 years journey we have made many valuable partners. They are proud partners of all our achievements. We have introduced G-5 policy to achieve maximum satisfaction of customers and partners. Under this policy, we ensure Genuine Product, Genuine Price, Genuine Service, Genuine Care and Genuine Passion. I wish everyone's cooperation to continue this progress in the days to come."



Mentionable, SMART Technology (BD) Limited is the country's leading ICT products marketing company. The company is marketing about 85 global brands of ICT products. At the same time, SMART Technology (BD) Limited is contracted as an official distributor to sell electronics products and other related services of the Japanese multinational conglomerate Sony Corporation in the Bangladesh market.