BCSIR holds stakeholder workshop

The stakeholder Workshop on "Role of BTRI in Building Smart Bangladesh, Public Welfare Research" was held at the IFST Auditorium of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industry Research (BCSIR) on Monday, says a press release.Chairman of BCSIR Professor Dr. Md. Aftab Ali Shaikh was present as the chief guest with special guests of Mohammad Zaker Hossain, Member (Development); Md. Delwar Hossain, Member (Administration), Dr. Sarwar Jahan, Member (Science and Technology) and Shah Abdul Tariq, Member (Finance) and Secretary.Chairman "BTRI of BCSIR has gained special recognition as one of the leading laboratories of the country through its texological research. Expressing his intention to work tirelessly and not just talk, the Honorable Chairman called upon all scientists and researchers to conduct contemporary and public welfare research.Dr. Asish Kumar Sharker presided over the workshop and welcomed the distinguished participants. He (director) mentioned that the scientists of his laboratory are relentlessly researching to create a smart Bangladesh. More than half a hundred participants including researchers and teachers from 20 industrial institutions, various universities participated in the workshop. Notable among them are City Group, Nestlé Bangladesh, Islamic Foundation and teachers of Dhaka and Chittagong University. Directors of various laboratories and senior scientists were present among others.