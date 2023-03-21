

Arifur elected as ICMAB Khulna Branch Chairman



The election was held in the 3rd meeting of KBC on March 14 last. The Council also elected Azizur Rahman as the Vice Chairman, Md Habibur Rahman Sk. as Secretary and K.M. Neamul Hoque as Treasure of KBC. Immediate past chairman of KBC Ashok Kumar Debnath presided over the meeting.



Arifur Rahman is serving as company Secretary Bangladesh Cable Shilpa Limited, Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology of the Government of the Peoples' Republic of Bangladesh. He served in different departments of Cable Shilpa Ltd during 2004 to 2016.



Arifur Rahman obtained M. Com degrees from Azam Khan Govt. Commerce College and MBA degree from Asian University. He is a Fellow member of ICMAB.



Azizur Rahman is currently working as First Assistant Vice-President (FAVP) of Eastern Bank Limited. Md Habibur Rahman is currently working as Sr. Principal Officer of Ansar-VDP Unnayan Bank. K.M. Neamul is currently working as Sr. Asst. Manager - Accounts and Admin of Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Ltd, says a press release.



