

Bank Asia Securities holds its AGM



Romana Rouf Chowdhury, Chairman of Bank Asia Securities Ltd, signed the Audited Financial Statement for the year ended December 31, 2022, prior to the company's 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka recently, says a press release.Nafees Khundker, Md Abul Quasem, Kazi Sanaul Hoq, Prof. M. Shahjahan Mina, Areef Billah Adil Chowdhury, Md. Sazzad Hossain, S. M. Anisuzzaman, Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, FCA, Directors, Sumon Das, Chief Executive Officer,Md. Anisul Alam Sarker, Company Secretary and Md. Nahid Raza, Head of Finance of the company were present at the programme.