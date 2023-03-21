

Community Bank inks deal with BB on Green Fund



Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd signed agreement with Bangladesh Bank for Green Transformation Fund (GTF) under Refinance Scheme of 5000 Crore Taka for facilitating access to financing for all exporters and manufacturers irrespective of sectors/industries against import/buying of capital machineries and accessories relevant to environmental-friendly/green attributes specified by Bangladesh Bank.In the presence of Abdur Rauf Talukder, Honorable Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Chowdhury Liakot Ali, Director (SFD) of Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank, and MasihulHuq Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Community Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press release.