MBL becomes member of Central Shari'ah Board

Mercantile Bank Limited (MBL) recently received membership of Central Shari'ah Board for Islamic Banks of Bangladesh (CSBIB) in a programme held in MBL Head Office, by which MBL started its journey with the country's Shari'ah Based advisory organization, says a press release.



M. Farid Uddin Ahmad, EC Chairman of CSBIB handed over the membership certificate to Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank Limited.



Among others Mati Ul Hasan, Additional Managing Director and CRO, Hasne Alam, Deputy Managing Director and CBO, Md. Mijanur Rahman Sharker, VP and Head of Islamic Banking Division, Md. Abdullah Sharif, Secretary General, CSBIB along with other officials from both organizations were present at the programme.



Mercantile Bank has been operating `Taqwa', Shariah-based Islamic Banking services, by all of its branches and Sub-branches throughout the country. The delegations expected that this membership will certainly empower Mercantile Bank to play extraordinary role in serving Islamic Shari'ah Based Banking with the help of CSBIB throughout the country.



