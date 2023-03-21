UBS shares sink after Credit Suisse buyout

ZURICH, March 20: UBS share price plunged on Monday as a deal to take over its troubled Swiss rival Credit Suisse for $3.25 billion failed to calm stock market nerves.



The buyout, in which Switzerland's biggest bank will take over the second largest, was vital to prevent economic turmoil from spreading throughout the country and beyond, the Swiss government said Sunday. But investors remained on edge, with UBS shares falling as much as 12 percent on Monday morning before clawing back some losses. Shares of Credit Suisse, for their part, opened almost 64 percent lower, at just 0.68 Swiss francs per share, well below the UBS takeover price in a deal aimed at preventing a wider international banking crisis. AFP



