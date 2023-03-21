|
FSIBL opens 2 sub-branches
|
First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) inaugurated 2sub-branches with a view to providing shariah based banking services to its clients.
The sub-branches are- Goshairhat Bazar Sub-branch at Shariatpur and Bolra Bazar Sub Branch at Horirampur, Manikganj, says a press release.
Abdul Aziz, Additional Managing Directorof the Bank inaugurated those sub-branches through video conference.
Among others, Md. ZahurulHaque and Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director(s) along with other officials were present in the occasion.
A Doa Mahfil was organized in this regard.