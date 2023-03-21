FSIBL opens 2 sub-branches



First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) inaugurated 2sub-branches with a view to providing shariah based banking services to its clients.The sub-branches are- Goshairhat Bazar Sub-branch at Shariatpur and Bolra Bazar Sub Branch at Horirampur, Manikganj, says a press release.Abdul Aziz, Additional Managing Directorof the Bank inaugurated those sub-branches through video conference.Among others, Md. ZahurulHaque and Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director(s) along with other officials were present in the occasion.A Doa Mahfil was organized in this regard.