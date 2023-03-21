Bank shares, oil prices slide despite Credit Suisse buyout

LONDON, March 20: Global bank shares and oil prices slumped Monday as a UBS buyout of Credit Suisse and reassurances from financial authorities failed to calm investors spooked by a fresh crisis.



Europe's main stock markets steadied overall, however, helped by share-price gains for heavyweight miners and utilities.

Gold topped $2,000 per ounce for the first time in more than a year Monday on haven demand.



The precious metal, seen as a safe store of value in times of economic turmoil, reached $2,009.73.



It was the highest level since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine just over one year ago.



"How much further gold can gain will largely be determined by how many more financial institutions have to be bailed out or fail in the coming days," noted Rupert Rowling, analyst at trading group Kinesis.



The $3.25-billion buyout of Credit Suisse, in which Switzerland's biggest bank UBS will take over the nation's second largest, was vital to prevent economic turmoil from spreading throughout the country and beyond, the government said Sunday.



But investors remained on edge, with shares in UBS and rivals sliding in Monday deals.



Credit Suisse opened almost 64 percent lower at 0.68 Swiss francs per share, well below the takeover price.

Asian stock markets closed sharply lower Monday.



Oil prices tumbled on fears the fallout would slow the global economy, which was already struggling to avoid recession as inflation remains elevated. AFP



