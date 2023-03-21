

Southeast Bank signs agreement with BB



In presence of Abdur Rouf Talukder, Governor and Kazi Sayedur Rahman, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank, Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hussain, Managing Director (Current Charge) of Southeast Bank Limited and Chowdhury Liakat Ali, Director, Sustainable Finance Department, Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations.



Other high officials from both the organisations were also present at the agreement signing ceremony.



Under this agreement, eligible customers of Southeast Bank Limited may avail refinancing facility in local currency (Taka) against bank financing after payment of import/procurement cost of capital machineries and spare parts.



