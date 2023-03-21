

Global Islami Bank relocates its Chandina Branch



Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Additional Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated the operation of the branch as Chief Guest, says a press release.



Zulfiquar Ali Khan, Executive Vice President and Head of GSD, Branch Manager, sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.



It was expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to the customers around the country to provide "Banking with Faith" to its stakeholders.



