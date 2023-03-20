Arav on FB live says he visited BD twice despite arrest warrant



Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, who was facing an arrest warrant on charges of murdering a police officer, came to Bangladesh in March 2022 and in February this year. He disclosed his presence in Facebook live.



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Saturday said the government has already sought cooperation from Interpol to bring back Rabiul Islam Apon alias Arav Khan, who is a fugitive accused in a murder case of a police inspector. "All-out efforts are underway to bring back Arav Khan to Bangladesh. Interpol's cooperation was already sought to arrest Arav Khan. Diplomatic sources said he got his visa from the Bangladesh Consulate in Dubai for his visit to Bangladesh. Arav Khan recently came to the limelight with the inauguration of jewellery shop in Dubai.



In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan is known by all as a Bangladeshi.



Rabiul Islam aka Arav Khan, accused of murdering a policeman, was living in UAE with an Indian passport. He is an accused in the murder of inspector Mamun Emran Khan in Dhaka.



Arav Khan sponsors different functions of the Bangladesh community. He sponsored the anniversary function of Bangladesh Film Artistes Association (BFAA) on March 12. Bangladesh Consul General BM Jamal Hossain was chief guest at the function. He presented crest to the sponsor.



