No sign of arresting price hike of daily essentials

Every day the price of some essential commodities is increasing in the kitchen markets. Not only food items, the cost of other service sectors including transportation is increasing abnormally every day.



In the last one year, the prices of various daily commodities including broiler chicken, lentil, rice, vegetables, beef, fish, gram, sugar, mutton, egg have increased from 7 to 51 per cent in the last one year. In addition to the lower class, the middle class also suffers. In such a situation experts are urging to start a rationing programme for low income people with effective supervision.



Meanwhile, there are still five days left for the month of holy Ramadan. Before this, the commodity market has become further unstable. Along with fish and meat, the prices of some daily products have increased. The reduction in import duty on sugar to keep prices stable has not had any impact on the retail market.



With Ramadan ahead, the anxiety of the low-income people is mounting as commodity prices are increasing in the market. The lower and lower middle class consumers are suffering from the increased prices of daily commodities, as well. Many people are not able to buy the necessary products within their means even by visiting shops after shops. Common people are struggling to balance their daily expenditure. Many are quietly exiting the market after buying only the most essential products.



While visiting different kitchen markets in the capital this correspondent found that even though there is no shortage in the stock of the products with increased demand during Ramadan, they are being sold at higher prices. Analyzing the local production, import and stock situation, the government agencies say that there is no crisis in the stock situation of the products which have increased demand during Ramadan. The supply chain is also normal. In this situation, there is no reason for the increase in prices.



According to Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) data, the price of fine rice has increased by 7 per cent in the last one year. The price of flour has increased by 90 per cent and price of soybean oil increased by 68 per cent.



In March 2022, fine rice was sold at Tk 65 per kg, which is being sold in July this year at Tk 75. At this time last year, the price of coarse rice was Tk 50 per kg, which is now Tk 65. On the other hand, the price of fine rice (miniket) was between Tk 60 last year, which is now Tk 72 to Tk 75. The price of fine nasirshail has reached Tk 80 per kg.



The price of edible oil was almost beyond the reach of common people. But the price of edible oil in the market is now somewhat stable. Soybean oil was sold at Tk 170 per liter in March 2022. It reached Tk 200 in March this year.



High prices of soap, shampoo, dry food. Not only the food products, but also the freight charges has almost doubled. The price of eggs is not far behind. The farm's eggs were sold at Tk 35 a dozen at this time last year, but now they are Tk 50 a dozen. Lentils were sold at Tk 100 per kg, which has increased to Tk 135 within a year.



That is, the price of the product has increased by more than double in one year. Apart from this, the price of loose flour has increased by 74 per cent. A year ago, the price of loose flour was Tk 38, now it has increased to Tk 65. As a result, buyers are breathing heavily while buying flour. The Russia-Ukraine war and the instability of the dollar market have destabilized the flour market, analysts said.



In the last one year, the price of gram has increased by Tk 20 to Tk 25 per kg. A week ago grams were Tk 75 to Tk 80 per kg. It is now being sold for Tk 95 to Tk 100 depending on the quality

Sources said that sugar prices have increased to all-time records high this year. Again, the companies created a crisis by stopping the supply to increase the prices. The government has also repeatedly fixed prices, but most of the time it has not been effective.



According to TCB, the price of sugar has increased by 45 per cent. Last year, the price of a kg of sugar was around Tk 85, but now it is Tk 115 to Tk 120. Meanwhile, refining companies have repeatedly increased the price of oil and sugar throughout the year.



According to TCB, the prices of large, medium and small lentils have increased by 15, 24 and 25 per cent per kg respectively in a one-year period. Now per kg lentil price is between Tk 100 to Tk 140 per kg, which was Tk 97 to Tk 110 last year. Lentils are available in the market as well as packaged lentils in supermarkets or big stores. Packaged lentils of different brands are being sold at Tk 150 to Tk 170 per kg, which was between Tk 130 earlier.



The price of broiler chicken has increased again in the market. Broiler chicken is being sold at Tk 250 to Tk 260 per kg. Last year it was sold at Tk 140 to Tk 150.



A kg of Sonali chicken is being sold at Tk 350 to Tk 370. Last year the chicken was Tk 250 to Tk 270 per kg. Tk 320 to Tk 330 per kg of layer chicken is being sold. Last week layer chicken was Tk 270 to Tk 280 per kg.



Beef prices remained high this year and Tk 100 has increased per kg. Beef and mutton are beyond the reach of common people. In March 2022, beef was sold at Tk 650 per kg, which is now Tk 750 per kg and somewhere Tk 780. A kg of mutton is being sold in the market at the price of Tk 1,000 to Tk 1,050. Earlier it was sold for Tk 900 per kg last year.



The price of fish was also high. In the middle of the year, like other fish, the price of Pangas, the least expensive fish, has also increased. Cultured koi is now Tk 220, the price has increased by Tk 50 per kg from last year. Tilapia used to be available for Tk 180, it is now Tk 220. It has been seen in the market that the price of fish has increased by 20 to 50 per cent over the year. The price of ruhi is being sold at Tk 400 to Tk 450 this week while it was sold at Tk 300 last year in March.



The price of local dry chillies per kg has gone up by as much as 120 per cent in the last one year. And the price of imported dry chili has increased by 72 per cent per kg. At this time last year, the price of local ginger was Tk 100 per kg. Now the buyers have to buy that ginger at the rate of Tk 220 per kg. That is, compared to last year, the price of this country produce has increased by 91 per cent. And the price of imported ginger at the rate of Tk 100 per kg has increased to Tk 170.



According to TCB, the price of cumin has increased by 84 per cent in the last one year. Cumin which was priced at Tk 350 to Tk 400 per kg has now increased to Tk 600 per kg.



The cauliflower is Tk 30 to Tk 35, cucumber Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg, brinjal Tk 60 to Tk 80 per kg, tomato Tk 30 to Tk 40, beans Tk 50 to Tk 60 per kg, bitter gourd Tk 80 to Tk 90, rice Pumpkins are being sold at Tk 50 to Tk 60 each. Gourds are being sold at Tk 60 to Tk 70, sweet pumpkin at Tk 40 per kg, chichinga at Tk 60, patol Tk 80, gourd at Tk 100, kachurlati at Tk 60 to Tk 70, green papaya at Tk 30 to Tk 40 and barabti at Tk 100. The price of green chillies has decreased. The chillies are being sold at Tk 160 per kg in the market. Last year, a kg of chillies was Tk 190 to Tk 200. Green bananas are currently being sold at Tk 30 to Tk 40. Lemon is being sold at Tk 30 to Tk 40 per hali (4 pieces).



Onion is being sold at the previous price. A kg is being sold at Tk 35 to Tk 40. A kg of large garlic is Tk 140. A kg of small garlic is being sold at Tk 120 to Tk 130. The garlic was sold at Tk 100 last year before Ramadan.



