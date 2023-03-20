PM offers India to use Ctg, Sylhet ports

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Sunday that India can use Bangladesh's sea and airports in Chattogram and Sylhet if they want.



The Prime Minister said this while Ram Madhav, member of the Governing Council of India Foundation, called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka.



PM's deputy press secretary KM Shakhawat Moon briefed reporters after the call on meeting.



Earlier, on Saturday the Primer said that the government has developed Mongla Port, Chattogram Port, Sylhet International Airport, Chattogram International Airport while Saidpur Airport has been upgraded as the regional airport.



The Prime Minister told Ram Madhav that her government puts emphasis on connectivity in the region which will lead to better people-to-people contact.



She conveyed her greetings to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Ram Madhav highly appreciated the socioeconomic advancement of Bangladesh under the unparalleled leadership of PM Hasina.



He said that Bangladesh and India have excellent friendships as neighbours and hoped that this relation will continue in the coming days.



Ambassador at large M Ziauddin, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam and Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present during the event, according to the Prime Minister Office.



