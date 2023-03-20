Video
Home Front Page

Niko Graft Case

Charges framed against Khaleda, 7 others

Published : Monday, 20 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court on Sunday framed charges against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and seven others in Niko graft case.

After framing charges in the case, Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman of the Special Judge's Court-9 of Dhaka fixed May 23 for beginning of the trial.

The Judge asked the BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, now on bail whether she is guilty or not.from page 1
pleaded not guilty and demanded justice.

Former Dhaka Bar President Adv Masud Ahmed Talukder represented her in the court, ACC Public Prosecutor Mosharrof Hossain Kajol told the Daily Observer on Sunday evening over telephone.

.Earlier, the Judge rejected the petition submitted on Khaleda's behalf. The petition was filed seeking time for hearing on charge framing against her on the next scheduled date.

Four others -- former acting secretary for energy ministry Khondaker Shahidul Islam, former senior assistant secretary CM Yusuf Hussain, and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman's close friend Giausuddin Al Mamun -- also pleaded not guilty after the same Judge read out the charges.

The Judge also dismissed the petition submitted on behalf of former Dhaka Club president Selim Bhuiyan seeking time for his non-appearance, cancelled his bail and issued an arrest warrant against him.

Charges were framed against him in absentia.

Also, during Sunday's hearing, the Judge expressed dissatisfaction over repeated petitions for adjournment.

Three others, including former principal secretary to the former Prime Minister, Kamal Uddin Siddiqui, have been absconding.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case in December 2007, accusing Khaleda and several others of abusing power to award a gas exploration and extraction deal to Canadian company Niko when she was prime minister between 2001 and 2006.

Three of the accused in the case -- including former state minister for energy and BNP leader AKM Mosharraf Hossain and former law minister Moudud Ahmed-- died earlier. Their names were dropped from the charges of case.

Meantime, Khaleda Zia who stands as accused in 33 other cases was convicted on different terms of punishment in two other cases, including Zia Charitable Trust Graft case.


