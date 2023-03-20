

19 killed, 24 injured in bus plunge in Madaripur



Among the nine critically injured passengers, two succumbed to their injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).



At least, 30 passengers received multiple injuries in the accident. Of them, some were sent to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex, while critically injured nine were transported to DMCH. The bus was badly damaged in the crash while the frontal part of it was completely broken down amid intense pressure and heavy sound.



A total of 18 people died on the spot and one at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on arrival, according to Shibchar Highway Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abu Nayeem Md Mofazzel Huq. The bodies of 14 persons were retrieved from inside the bus till 8:15am.



The 17 dead are Sweety, Md Karim Sheikh, Afsana Mimi, Masud, Abdullah Al Mamun, Md Ismail, 38, Md Hedayet Mia Bahar, 42, Farhad Shikder, Anadi Mondol, Mostak Ahmed, Md Sajib, Chinmoy Prosonno Ghosh, Mohadev Kumar Sadukha, Md Ashfak Jahan Linkon, Rashed Sarder, Minhaj Biswas, and Sheikh Yakub Ali, a Madrasa teacher. Minhaj and Sheikh Yakub Ali died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.



Minhaz Biswas, 22 was the supervisor of the bus, and Sweety, 20, a second-year student at the English department of Dhaka University, Shibchar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Rajibul Islam confirmed the identity of the 15 who died during the accident in Shibchar,



Critically injured seven victims are currently receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical. They are Faisal Ahmed, 36, Abdul Hamim, 50, Badruddoza, 30, Pankaj Kanti Ghosh, 40, Jhuma, 34, Bulbul, 50, and Enamul, 40. Fire Service and police personnel carried out the rescue operaion.



It was learnt that a Dhaka-bound bus belonging to Emad Paribahan left Khulna's Fultala at about 4:00am. Later, it picked more passengers on board from Sonadanga Bus Stand at 5:00am on its way to the capital.



When the bus reached Kutubpur on the expressway at about 7:30am, the driver lost control over the steering wheel of the vehicle and the bus plunged into a roadside ditch breaking the side railing, leaving as many as 18 dead on the spot and 30 others injured. Most of the passengers on the bus were from Gopalganj district.



Madaripur district administration has formed a four-member committee to probe into the Madaripur accident that left 20 people dead and 24 injured so far.



Police suspect that the front left wheel of the Emad Paribahan bus that plunged into a ditch in Madaripur's Shibchar upazila this morning had punctured.



Another reason for the accident could have been that the driver was speeding, or could have been dozing off at the steering wheel, police said.



"We think either the tyre burst, the driver was speeding, or his drowsiness is the reason behind the accident," Madaripur Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Masud Alam said. The bus of Emad Paribahan has been operating without any fitness clearance for three months.



The fitness clearance of the vehicle -- Dhaka Metro Ba-15-3348 -- expired in January this year, sources at Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) said. The bus, however, had a valid route permit and tax token, the sources said.



The committee, led by an additional magistrate which has been asked to submit the report within three working days, Madaripur Deputy Commissioner Rahima Khaton told the media.



The other committee members include an Additional Superintendent of Police and representatives of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and Accident Research Institute.



The local administration also announced financial assistance of Tk 25,000 each of the families of the deceased, the DC said.



MADARIPUR, Mar 19: At least 19 people were killed and dozens of others were injured as bus fell on a roadside ditch breaking the railing of Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway with a heavy force at Kutubpur under Shibchar upazila in Madaripur district on Sunday morning.Among the nine critically injured passengers, two succumbed to their injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).At least, 30 passengers received multiple injuries in the accident. Of them, some were sent to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex, while critically injured nine were transported to DMCH. The bus was badly damaged in the crash while the frontal part of it was completely broken down amid intense pressure and heavy sound.A total of 18 people died on the spot and one at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on arrival, according to Shibchar Highway Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abu Nayeem Md Mofazzel Huq. The bodies of 14 persons were retrieved from inside the bus till 8:15am.The 17 dead are Sweety, Md Karim Sheikh, Afsana Mimi, Masud, Abdullah Al Mamun, Md Ismail, 38, Md Hedayet Mia Bahar, 42, Farhad Shikder, Anadi Mondol, Mostak Ahmed, Md Sajib, Chinmoy Prosonno Ghosh, Mohadev Kumar Sadukha, Md Ashfak Jahan Linkon, Rashed Sarder, Minhaj Biswas, and Sheikh Yakub Ali, a Madrasa teacher. Minhaj and Sheikh Yakub Ali died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.Minhaz Biswas, 22 was the supervisor of the bus, and Sweety, 20, a second-year student at the English department of Dhaka University, Shibchar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Rajibul Islam confirmed the identity of the 15 who died during the accident in Shibchar,Critically injured seven victims are currently receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical. They are Faisal Ahmed, 36, Abdul Hamim, 50, Badruddoza, 30, Pankaj Kanti Ghosh, 40, Jhuma, 34, Bulbul, 50, and Enamul, 40. Fire Service and police personnel carried out the rescue operaion.It was learnt that a Dhaka-bound bus belonging to Emad Paribahan left Khulna's Fultala at about 4:00am. Later, it picked more passengers on board from Sonadanga Bus Stand at 5:00am on its way to the capital.When the bus reached Kutubpur on the expressway at about 7:30am, the driver lost control over the steering wheel of the vehicle and the bus plunged into a roadside ditch breaking the side railing, leaving as many as 18 dead on the spot and 30 others injured. Most of the passengers on the bus were from Gopalganj district.Madaripur district administration has formed a four-member committee to probe into the Madaripur accident that left 20 people dead and 24 injured so far.Police suspect that the front left wheel of the Emad Paribahan bus that plunged into a ditch in Madaripur's Shibchar upazila this morning had punctured.Another reason for the accident could have been that the driver was speeding, or could have been dozing off at the steering wheel, police said."We think either the tyre burst, the driver was speeding, or his drowsiness is the reason behind the accident," Madaripur Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Masud Alam said. The bus of Emad Paribahan has been operating without any fitness clearance for three months.The fitness clearance of the vehicle -- Dhaka Metro Ba-15-3348 -- expired in January this year, sources at Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) said. The bus, however, had a valid route permit and tax token, the sources said.The committee, led by an additional magistrate which has been asked to submit the report within three working days, Madaripur Deputy Commissioner Rahima Khaton told the media.The other committee members include an Additional Superintendent of Police and representatives of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and Accident Research Institute.The local administration also announced financial assistance of Tk 25,000 each of the families of the deceased, the DC said.